KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCPD responded to a life-threatening collision in the area of 73rd and Troost around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A Dodge sedan traveling northbound collided head-on into a southbound BMW sedan, south of 73rd and Troost.
Evidence later determined that the cause of the accident was the Dodge sedan crossing over the center line.
Police have determined the driver of the Dodge is a 36-year-old KCMO man. His injuries have recently been listed as critical.
The driver of the BMW has been identified as a 51-year-old Raymore woman who was also transported with serious injuries, but is listed as stable.
