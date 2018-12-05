KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Coach Andy Reid and his players held their weekly media conference Wednesday.
They were fielding questions about what happened off the field.
The press conference was packed Wednesday.
You have sports writers, but you also had other reporters asking some questions about Kareem Hunt and what’s been in the news.
Reid clearly expecting those questions.
He was polite and made it clear he’s trying to keep the team focused.
“I'm trying to keep everyone focused on the game. That's a full load there,” said Reid.
Reid declined to answer if the Chiefs organization had any knowledge about the January incident allegedly involving Kareem Hunt.
The former Chiefs player was reported to police in at least three different scuffles in five months.
“I don't want to go there. I want the team to go straight ahead,” voiced Reid.
The Chiefs have been on the record that they were aware of two incidents but never fully understood what happened in Cleveland until this video surfaced.
Reid declined to address if the organization will review policies as a result.
“I'm going to leave it with what the organization put out so that's where we are at we are moving on here,” expressed Reid.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged private discussions within the team.
“We communicated with everyone on the team. All the leaders did. We keep that stuff in house,” proclaimed Mahomes.
Owner Clark Hunt is not expected to address any of this until after Chiefs clinch a spot in the playoffs.
