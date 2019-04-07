MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KCTV) ---- Current Kansas City Chiefs and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be seen by CBS cameras cheering on his school during its 61-51 win against Michigan State in the Final Four.
But it's what the cameras didn't see that has Texas Tech players talking afterwards.
Mahomes, ESPN reports, addressed the team prior to the game.
In his speech, Mahomes told the Red Raiders that they have thrived all year as the underdog.
"He came in our film session and he said he's proud of us," sophomore guard Davide Moretti told ESPN after Texas Tech's win. "We did something that nobody has done before. He was cheering for us, and he said that we've got this because he knows how hard we play and how hard we've worked for it."
Senior Norense Odiase said you could see "(Mahomes') blood rushing" and his "veins popping."
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, who was named as The Associated Press' Coach of the Year this week, said Mahomes is "one of those guys that hasn't forgotten where he's came from."
Texas Tech takes on Virginia in the national title game on Monday.
