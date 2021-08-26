KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is calling for President Joe Biden to resign from office following Thursday's attack on American soldiers and Afghan allies in Afghanistan.
In a statement, Hawley said the United States is "forever indebted to the brave Marines" who died on Thursday.
He also called for Biden to resign.
"To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened, Hawley said. "It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign."
It was the deadliest attack on American soldiers in Afghanistan in over a decade.
A longer statement from Hawley:
My further statement on Joe Biden’s abject failure in Afghanistan that is costing American lives by the hour pic.twitter.com/KaHVMYbKTe— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021
