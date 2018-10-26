JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced on Friday that his office has filed felony criminal charges in Gasconade County against former sheriff’s deputy Matthew A. Hutchings.
Hutchings is charged with two counts of sodomy in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.
In March, while on duty, Deputy Hutchings sexually assaulted a woman in her home. The two had previously met online.
Hutchings has since resigned and is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office.
“There is no place for any type of sexual assault in Missouri,” Hawley said. “I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for working to ensure that those who abuse their power are prosecuted for doing so.”
The Attorney General’s Public Corruption Team is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Attorney General’s Office was appointed special prosecutor because of a conflict at the request of the Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney.
