Metro PCS armed robbery

Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a suspect who held up a Metro PCS store at 71st and Prospect. (Courtesy KCPD) 

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a suspect who held up a Metro PCS store at 71st and Prospect.

The robbery happened shortly after noon on Oct. 19, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Police Department released surveillance video and audio of the crime. 

Police hope that while the suspect's face is covered, you could recognize the suspect's voice. 

No arrest has been made.

Below is the video:

