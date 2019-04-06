KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help in identifying subjects of interest connected to this week's homicide in the area of East 63rd Terrace and James A. Reed Road.
The pictured individuals should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Monday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on 63rd Street near James A Reed.
A woman in her 40s was shot and transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable, condition.
If you have any information about the double shooting, you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline.
