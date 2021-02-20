LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Broadcastify audio offered a glimpse of what happened Friday evening in an officer-involved shooting in Livingston County.
The suspect died in the shooting after he started attacking the deputy inside the patrol car, the Livingston County Sheriff's said in a news release on Friday.
A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy on Friday evening arrived in the area of U.S. Highway 36 east of Chillicothe on a reported accident.
The sheriff's office said the deputy noticed foot tracks in the snow. A man started approaching the deputy and the two started conversing.
The suspect handed the deputy a "suspected drug and personal item." While in the patrol vehicle, the suspect started assaulting the deputy, who the sheriff's office said was attempting to help the man.
"Help is on the way, have you been assaulted or shot?" a dispatcher says on the audio.
"The suspect is shot," the officer said. "I've been hit in the face several times."
"Is the subject hurt and yourself?"
"I've shot him multiple times. He's shot multiple times."
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the case.
Authorities have not provided an update on the case on Saturday.
