KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As haunted houses in the Kansas City area begin opening up Friday night, expect mask requirements and social distancing if you head to one of these spooky spots.
At The Beast Haunted House, on West 13th Street, they have social distancing markers reminding groups of people to stay at least six feet apart from other groups. All of the scary characters walking around will have face masks, and not just costume masks.
Staff also told us they will stagger start times for groups in order to allow more physical space between them as they go through the haunted house. People also will not be allowed inside if they are not wearing proper face coverings.
KCTV5 asked the doctors at University of Kansas Health System their thoughts on the haunted attractions. They said if everyone wears a mask and groups stay separate, people can scream all they want.
"Obviously in haunted houses, a lot of people are going to be yelling. So that can express a lot of the virus into the air," he said. "Although, the actual time of contact from customer to an employee is going to be probably short."
Watch the video above as staff at the haunted house explain what they have in store for patrons.
