1 has life-threatening injuries, 1 in serious condition after double shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting where one victim has life-threatening injuries.
Authorities were called to the 7800 block of E. 118th Terr. Tuesday evening around 7:30.
One victim is in life-threatening condition and the other victim is in serious condition.
Officers at the scene said that one victim is a male and one is a female and they are between the ages of 20-30.
They also said that one of the victims was shot inside the home and one was shot outside the home.
The suspect is not in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
