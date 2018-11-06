JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Vicky Hartzler has won re-election in Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
Hartzler defeated Democrat Renee Hoagenson on Tuesday with a fifth term in the House. The district covers west-central Missouri.
Hoagenson, a 51-year-old single mother from Columbia, works in media and marketing. She sought to make an issue of Hartzler's support for President Donald Trump, but to no avail.
Hartzler, who is 57, has long been a supporter of Trump, even before his election in 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.