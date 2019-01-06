CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri has left a 82-year-old woman dead.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday on southbound I-49, south of E. 291st St.
Doris M. Graef of Harrisonville, Missouri had stopped her 2002 Saturn in the road, which led to a 33-year-old man driving a 2014 Ford to hit the back of her vehicle.
Graef died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. She was wearing her seat belt.
The man driving the Ford sustained minor injuries. A 28-year-old woman was his passenger and she was flown to a local hospital due to serious injuries. Neither of them were wearing their seat belts.
