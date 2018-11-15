Harrisonville police search for stolen trees valued at $35,000

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating the theft of multiple walnut trees.
The trees were stolen from an area near Church & Dwight Company at 1607 Anaconda Rd.
The trees were cut and stolen sometime between Oct. 15-29.
Seven trees were stolen in total. They were valued at $35,000.
If you saw anything that might be relevant, please contact authorities at 816-380-8933.
