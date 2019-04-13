HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – The Harrisonville Police Department is investigating after more than 20 guitars, at least one amplifier, and cash were stolen from a store.
The incident happened in the morning on Sunday, April 7 at Yesterday’s Guitars at 1905 Gaslight Drive.
The suspects left in a blue Dodge Caravan.
Police said that, due to the time of day when the crime happened, “someone out there probably knows something.”
The suspects did try to sell some of the guitars in Kansas City.
The police said that many of the guitars are “rare and unique.” They then provided a list that people can be on the lookout for:
- 1983 Dan Smith Fender Stratocaster (red)
- 1956 National Resophonie (gray and black, like new)
- 1968 Voss Beatle Base 68
- Gibson double cutaway Les Paul (burgundy)
- 40th anniversary aluminum Fender Strat (purple tie dye)
- 1965 Fender Reverb amp
- Airline Barney Kessel (3 pickup)
- Hondo P bass (black)
- Handmade "gunslinger" themed cigar box guitar
- MicroFrets Golden Comet (brown)
- Fender Eric Clapton Slackie
- Mexican Fender Stratocaster (sunburst)
- Epiphone Les Paul (burgundy)
- Epiphone Les Paul (signed by Meatloaf)
- 1967 Fender Stratocaster Super Sunburst
- Fender Blues Deville Tweed
- Ibanez Fretless bass (black)
- 1970's Ventura acoustic (transparent orange)
- Left-handed Fender Telecaster (wine colored)
“Let's help out a local businessman by helping find his stolen guitars and the suspects,” the police said.
Please contact Detective Nichols with any information at 816-380-8934.
