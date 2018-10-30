HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a man who went missing from his care facility Monday morning has been found safe.
Warren Reynolds was located Tuesday afternoon.
Police say he is bipolar with violent tendencies and did not take any of his medication with him.
