HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Harrisonville Police Department is attempting to locate Jacob Long in regards to a shots fired incident.
Long is a 25-year-old white male and is wanted about an incident earlier Thursday in which shots were fired while officers were investigating a trespassing in progress.
Long has active warrants for his arrest and is to be considered armed and dangerous.
He is possibly armed with a .22 or similar caliber firearm.
He was last seen in the wooded area north of Commercial.
He is reportedly wearing all dark clothing.
