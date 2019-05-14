FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – One person has died after a truck and trailer collided with an F150.
A 2009 Volvo truck and trailer was westbound on K68 traveling at highway speeds when a deer ran out from the north running to the south.
After striking the deer, the truck and trailer pressed the brakes which locked up causing the truck and trailer to jackknife.
The truck and trailer went into the eastbound lanes and struck the guardrail causing the vehicle to jackknife on the bridge between Utah and Vermont on K68.
The truck and trailer was wedged on the bridge between guardrails.
A 1995 Ford F150 collided with the rear end of the truck and trailer.
The driver of the F150, 47-year-old John Brian Yaple from Harrsionville, died as a result of collision.
Both vehicles came to a rest on the bridge.
