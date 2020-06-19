HARRISONVILLE, MO. (KCTV) --- A 19-year-old man is accused of molesting a 7-year-old boy in Harrisonville.
Randall Griffin is charged with one count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy.
Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m. on June 14th in the 2000 block of Parkwood Drive.
In a narrative about the charges, police say the incident was captured on video and the suspect may have record the incident on his cell phone.
A $100,000 cash only bond has been set. A search warrant was executed on Randall's apartment. Several electronic devices were recovered, police say.
Additional charges are also possible.
