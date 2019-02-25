HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The blockbuster hit movie “Black Panther” took home three Oscars Sunday night, and a highlight in the movie may also be the reason 11-year-old Xavier Miller is still alive today.
The Harrisonville boy was in a tree house when a swarm of yellowjackets began to attack him AND a couple friends.
Xavier scrambled to get down the ladder but fell face first and landed onto this rotisserie skewer stuck into the ground.
X-rays show the metal stake barely missed his left eye, major blood vessels, and spinal cord.
“He said, “Mom, I’m dying,” Xavier’s mom Gabrielle Miller recalled. “He said, “I want to see Jesus but not right now.”
The Millers are a family of faith, and they are still overwhelmed by those who answered their call for prayers.
“(They were just) stopping their service and just praying for our kid,” Xavier’s dad Shannon said.
While Xavier gives a great deal of the credit for his survival to a high power, he also gives some of the thanks to one of the scenes in “Black Panther.”
In the final scene, the villain portrayed by Michael B. Jordan is stabbed in the chest with a dagger, but he doesn’t fall to his death until he chooses to remove the blade from his body.
The boy credits the film makers for that lifesaving lesson.
“I would definitely say ‘Thank you’ for putting that in,” Xavier told KCTV5 News. “And it really told me if anything stabbed in me I can’t pull it out.”
The Millers were tuned in to the Academy Awards Sunday night, as the movie broke barriers and made history at the Oscars.
“We were watching. We were excited about it,” Xavier said. “I would also say it was a great movie. I loved it.”
The Millers’ neighbors took down the tree house, and doctors called Xavier a medical marvel. And while Xavier appreciates the messages in the movie, the one he wants to share with others goes a little higher than Hollywood.
“I just want them to walk away with knowing God is protecting you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.