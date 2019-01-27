KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is celebrating the birth of his son today.
Butker posted about the birth of James Augustine Butker on Sunday, saying that he was born at 12:29 a.m.
The baby boy weighs 9 pounds, 5 ounces and measures in at 21 inches.
"Meet the newest member of the Butker family!" the father posted on Twitter. "Ss. James and Augustine, Pray for Us!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.