KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Harold McGregor Grove, who was known professionally as Harold Mack, passed away at the age of 96 this week.
Grove was one of the first anchors in the history of KCTV5, which was then known as KCMO.
He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in journalism in 1948. In 1949, he joined KCMO Radio in Kansas City and when KCMO became a TV station, he transitioned to an on air anchor.
He worked for the station for nearly two decades, serving in numerous capacities, including the station's news director at one point.
He also served as the public address announcer for the Kansas City Chiefs in the franchise's first 15 years in Kansas City.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Loyse.
He is survived by his daughter, five grandchildren and eight nieces and nephews.
