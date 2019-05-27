KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Harley-Davidson Kansas City plant has had its final day of production.
Plant officials confirm the final day of production was Friday, May 24.
Harley-Davidson announced in January 2018 that it would close its Kansas City plant.
About 800 jobs were lost in Kansas City due to the closure.
Below is a statement from Harley-Davidson:
"The Kansas City plant has been assembling Harley-Davidson motorcycles since 1997, and our employees will leave a great legacy of safety, quality, collaboration and manufacturing leadership. We are grateful to them and the Kansas City community for their many years of support and their service to our dealers and our riders.
To support employees’ transitions, Harley-Davidson has provided significant support, including a staffed, workforce development center onsite for nearly one year, hosting four job fairs with more than 100 local employers and offering workshops and training at no cost to employees to practice job interviewing skills, work on resumes and gain or hone additional employment skills.
Once again, we thank our employees and the Kansas City community for their years of support and service to Harley-Davidson."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.