KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Harland ‘Bob’ Hawley, who helped unearth what has become a Kansas City treasure, has died.
The Arabia Steamboat Museum posted on Facebook about the passing of Hawley at the age of 89.
Hawley led the excavation of the steamboat Arabia.
The Arabia sank in the Missouri river in 1856. In 1987 Hawley and his sons found the Arabia, buried in a farmer's field, a half mile from the current course of the river.
They recovered thousands of artifacts that are now on display at the Arabia Museum in the River Market.
Hawley’s funeral arrangements are set for Friday, January 11th at 10 a.m. at Speaks Funeral Home in Independence, Missouri.
