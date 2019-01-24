Han, Luke, and Leia: Otter triplets make public debut at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Zoo's triplet otter pups are venturing out on exhibit for the first time.
The triplets, Han, Luke and Leia, were born on Oct. 20 and are getting to know their new home under the watchful eye of their parents and big brothers, Otis and Conner, and big sister, Clover.
The otter babies were born to mom Cai and dad Ian. They are the third, fourth and fifth babies for this duo.
The zoo's Facebook fans suggested names and zookeepers made the final decision to name the baby otters after three main characters from the Star Wars franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.