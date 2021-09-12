KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming the Cleveland Browns to Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch from last January's game in the postseason.
Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for updates.
FIRST QUARTER
- Cleveland 8, Kansas City 0: The Browns score on their opening drive of the season, with Nick Chubb capping it off with a short touchdown run. Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt converted on the two-point conversion.
- Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3: The Chiefs were able to respond on the scoreboard, but their drive stalled. A Harrison Butker field goal narrowed the lead to 8-3.
- An odd moment: Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for pushing a Chiefs assistant coach.
SECOND QUARTER
- Cleveland 15, Kansas City 3: For the second straight drive, the Browns score a touchdown. And for the second straight drive, they converted a fourth-down to extend the drive. Jarvis Landry scored from five yards out to extend the lead.
- Cleveland 15, Kansas City 10: The Chiefs score their first touchdown of the season, as Patrick Mahomes takes it himself.
- Cleveland 22, Kansas City 10: The Browns offense is 3-for-3 when it comes to scoring touchdowns on drives so far this season. Nick Chubb's 18 yard touchdown run capped off another long drive.
