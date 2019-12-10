KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Regular workers and visitors to the Jackson County Courthouse haven't seen much movement with repairing various infrastructure issues since major flooding 10 months ago. But today, a $6.3 million elevator renovation project is under way.
Since a major pipe burst almost a year ago, about half of the courthouse's elevators and courtrooms remain out of order. The damage was so extensive in some places, water had fallen through the ceilings. There are still pieces of walls and ceilings missing.
The elevator issue is getting a $6.3 million fix, but the damaged courtrooms and other problems remain. The city hasn't yet approved the money needed for major repair construction. Judge David Byrn said he hopes they do that sometime after the first of the year while keeping the character of the courtrooms that need to be fixed.
"The mill work on the front of the bench, most of that is probably damaged beyond repair," Byrn said. "And it's so intricate and unique to the building, that it's going to have to be totally redone. That's when you see the extent of the damage."
The long lines up and down the courthouse, especially on jury selection days, are onerous and time-consuming for those in the building. While they wait for the elevators to be repaired, Byrn said he would like to see the jury room moved to a lower level of the courthouse.
"Which gives more space. It's better utilization. Plus, you don't have to have people getting from the ground floor or first floor trying to get p to the first floor," Byrn said. "It keeps them off the elevator, better flow of people through the building."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.