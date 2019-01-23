OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- “This is pretty bad when you talk about the grand scheme of data breaches,” Burton Kelso, who is a cyber security expert, said.
In October, an employee at the Valley Hope Association opened an email, but little did they know, it was contaminated.
“The attack was very sophisticated, and it actually came disguised as an email that looked like an organization that we normally work with,” Dan Lara, who works with Valley Hope Association, said.
Valley Hope is a rehabilitation network that is headquartered in Norton, Kansas. They have residential and outpatient facilities like the one in Overland Park.
The hack impacted more than 70,000 people, including more than 13,000 in Kansas and 11,000 in Missouri. The company also has patients in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.
Valley Hope sent a letter to its clients nearly three months after the hack was discovered. The company says it was doing its due diligence.
“We wanted this to be a thorough investigation and we called in outside experts,” Lara voiced.
But the longer the company waited, the more time hackers had to use the information.
Compromised information included the normal information like your name, address and social security number, but also your health insurance information and medical information.
Kelso says the time to act is now.
“The challenge is the information is already out there, so you have to change what you do in your day to day life to make sure criminals aren’t taking advantage of that information,” Kelso stated.
The Valley Hope Association says they are putting their employees through more training to spot contaminated emails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.