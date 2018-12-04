KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Officials say a gunman pursued two shooting victims as they drove to a Kansas City, KS hospital, where he shot and killed one of them at the entrance and then killed himself.
The University of Kansas Hospital says in a statement that it started about 11:30 p.m. Monday when gunfire erupted about 2 ½ miles away.
Officers say this all started at Seventh and Osage streets.
The statement says the shooting suspect followed a male victim as he drove to the hospital with a female victim.
Upon arriving, the man ran to the hospital's main entrance, which was secured. The hospital says the gunman then shot the man before turning the gun on himself.
The hospital says the shooter died, and the male victim later died from his injuries. The woman's injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
No hospital employees were hurt. As of Tuesday morning, the hospital is back to normal operations.
(1) comment
me thinks a love triangle
