KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Wednesday marks one year since a construction worker was murdered in downtown Kansas City.
Johnathon Porter was shot and killed at Ninth Street and Brooklyn Avenue. He was working for InfraSource on a gas line replacement for Spire Energy.
Police believe the gunman walked up to him, asked for a cigarette, and when he didn't get one, shot Porter several times in the chest.
Here is video of the man police want to talk to:
He was scene wearing a blue hoodie and grey pants.
If you have any information that leads police to an arrest, the reward is now up to $12,500. Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.