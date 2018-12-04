KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people are dead after a shooting outside the University of Kansas Hospital on Monday evening.
This started around 11:30 last night with a report of shots fired near 7th street and Osage in KCK.
A man and a woman were shot and drove to KU hospital with the shooter following close behind still firing on them.
When the victims arrived, they parked just down the street from the main hospital entrance.
The injured man ran to hospital doors, he was able to open the outside doors but couldn’t make it inside the building because the second set of doors were locked. This is protocol at the hospital after 8 p.m.
That’s where the shooter caught up with the man and shot him again before turning the gun on himself.
One of the shooting victims died from his injuries and police have identified him as 28-year-old Dominic Garcia.
KCK police haven’t yet said what the motive could be.
“We are still investigating that. We’re still looking into that right now. We’re asking questions from the witnesses, and the surviving witness in the midst of all this that’s going on,” said Jonathan Westbrook, KCK Police.
The female that was in the car with the other victim is okay.
Police say her injuries were minor, and they’ll be interviewing her as they investigate why this all happened.
The name of the shooter has not been released.
The victim who died from his injuries this morning, Dominic Garcia, was a father and husband.
(1) comment
me thinks a love triangle
