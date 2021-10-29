SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KCTV5/KMOV) - Gunfire interrupted Mayor Tishaura Jones as she was talking at event about efforts to reduce violent crime.
Jones was at the event in South City with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, the focus was on how both cities can combat violent crime and what they can learn from each other.
"Oh isn't that wonderful," Jones said as the shots rang out. "Well I hear gunshots in my neighborhood every night. My son and I fall asleep to the lullabies in the distance every night cause I'm the first mayor in over 20 years to be born, raised and still live in north St. Louis, and it's unfortunate, yes I heard it, but I didn't flinch because I guess it's a part of my life now."
Lucas tweeted shortly after the gunshots.
"The sound of gunshots is a regular occurrence in too many areas of my city as well; something I grew to know from youth," he said. "Today’s shots reminded us of the reality so many of our sisters, brothers, and babies face each day and the need for change."
During their two-day gathering, the mayors met with officials from the U.S. Department of Justice and various community groups.
They walked through a neighborhood in St. Louis on Friday that's using community-driven programs to reduce gun violence.
So far this in Kansas City, there have been 128 homicides. Additionally, over 400 people have been shot and survived.
