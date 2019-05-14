KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Police in KCK say someone unknown to the family pointed a gun at the head of a 10-year-old Monday morning before firing a shot into the air.
The incident happened in the 800 block of N. 16th Street in Kansas City, KS., according to police.
According a narrative released by police, the parents approached the suspect after he pointed the gun at their son.
The suspect, who has been identified but not arrested, fired a shot in the air. Officers are trying to locate the suspect.
Police called the incident "somewhat random," noting that the family had seen the suspect around, but did not know him.
