LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – This is the second time a Lawrence student has brought a gun to school in the past week and the fourth time this school year at Lawrence High.
The district said in a statement that a gun was found Tuesday morning at Lawrence High School. The gun was found in a student's book bag.
No one was injured, and no threats were made.
That child could face serious consequences, the district says possibly expulsion for more than a year.
“This is the second student found to be in possession of a gun at school in less than a week’s time," Lawrence superintendent Anthony Lewis. "While I appreciate the quick action of our school administrators, the support of local law enforcement, and the individuals who made us aware of both of these issues so they could be resolved safely, we need the community’s help. Let’s come together for a serious discussion of how to address what has the potential to be a dangerous problem for our community.”
Lewis says the district will work together on a "public conversation" addressing the incidents.
