FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- People on both sides of the state line woke up Wednesday morning to horrific news about two separate shootings both involving juveniles.
In Kansas City, Kansas, a juvenile died after being shot on 15th Street. An adult victim also suffered serious injuries.
In Kansas City, Missouri, it was revealed a shooting on Benton Boulevard Tuesday night also involved a juvenile. Officials say they are in serious condition.
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted out after learning the news, “I hope this child recovers.”
I hope this child recovers. https://t.co/5nthZhouGA— Mayor Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) August 14, 2019
On Tuesday, family, community leaders and Kansas City police gathered at the home of Brian Bartlett begging people to come out and give information regard the eight-year-old’s death.
As of Aug. 13, 6% of the 89 homicides in KCMO have been victims under the age of 16. A year ago, 4% of the 135 homicides in Kansas City were under 16.
This year, the city is two homicides victims (under the age of 16) away from tying child homicides in 2010. Eight percent of the 102 homicides in Kansas City in 2010 were under 16.
Looking at the national statistics, 2019 passing 2010 could be part of a growing national trend.
According to Child Trends, the number of youth homicide deaths have been on the rise since 2014. In, 2017 the numbers of youth homicide deaths were similar to 2010 at 8.7 per 100,000.
Across the board the most likely homicide victim is a black male. According to Child Trends, black teen boys are 16 times more likely to be the victim of a homicide than non-Hispanic white males. According to number from KCPD, 58% of homicide victims are black males.
According to the Center of Disease Control, homicide is the third largest cause of death for people ages 10-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.