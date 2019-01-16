KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Grab your glove and put on your Sweeney jersey, Opening Day group tickets are now on sale for the Royals 2019 season.
Prior to tickets going on sale to the general public, groups will have the opportunity to purchase 20 or more seats and sit together.
Additionally, Royals group seating and single-game suites are also on sale for all 2019 regular season games. Suites start at $99 per person.
Opening Day for the Royals is March 28th.
