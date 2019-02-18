Group rescues 43 dogs from hoarding situation in Kansas

CHETOPA, KS (AP) -- An animal rescue group says it is housing 43 dogs that were found in three different properties in southeast Kansas.
KAKE-TV reports that Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption says the animals were found Friday near Chetopa in deplorable conditions without drinkable water, medical attention or shelter in freezing temperatures.
Chetopa Police Chief Scott Faegen said the owner surrendered the animals after a new ordinance limited the number of domesticated animals someone can keep to six.
Faegen said the animals weren't malnourished or sick but were being kept in a hoarding situation.
All of the dogs were taken to a shelter in Mission of the dogs tested positive for heartworms.
The rescue group says it needs more foster homes to help care for the animals.
