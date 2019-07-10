KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Across the area, several groups are already preparing for the census.
There’s a regional complete county committee that aims to make sure everyone is counted.
Even the slightest undercount could mean the area losing out on millions of dollars in federal funding. The Mid-American regional council estimates an undercount of one percent could cost the Kansas City region more than $48 million.
The data provided by the census guides where billions of federal dollars go. Billions that fund things like healthcare, school lunches, affordable housing, transportation, and things we rely on daily.
The count also determines how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives and how districts are drawn for state government.
The regional complete count committee, and the groups for each city, aim to educate people of those facts.
Over the next few months, they’ll all be launching campaigns promoting the census especially in populations typical undercounted like minority groups and people who rent.
“People should care about the senses because it only happens every 10 years and it really affects federal for health for schools for the city for communities and if we don’t have an accurate count, millions of millions of dollars are left on the table,” Leo Prieto who serves on the Regional Complete Count Committee said.
That group says the controversy over the citizenship question the Trump administration wants on the census forms is having an impact.
