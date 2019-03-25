KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting Monday, KCI will become another step closer to opening a new terminal.
The city will break ground at 2 p.m. at the former Terminal A.
The new singe-terminal airport will have 39 gates and span just over a million square feet. There will be more shops and restaurants and a brand-new parking garage right across from the terminal.
The price tag is totaled at about $1.5 billion.
Some frequent flyers have mixed feelings about it.
“I think we have a really good airport now. It’s easy to get around in, and I’m worried that it’ll be a lot more complicated when the new airport comes along. That’s my fear,” Terri Cole said.
“I think it’ll be more convenient. I think it needs it. There’s a lot of deterioration here. I worked on the original phase of the remodels and it was a facelift back then. I think Kansas City really needs a nice, new single terminal,” David Gutierrez said.
When the new airport is complete in 2023, it will replace the current airport which opened in 1972.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.