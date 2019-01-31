KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The average U.S. household spends about $330 per month on food and non-alcoholic drinks.
Some of our observant viewers -- and shoppers -- asked an interesting question about odd price differences they found in the metro.
So, KCTV5 News set out to connect the dots and the dollars and found it to be true.
Even within the same chain, KCTV5 found radical price differences on the same item on the same day, and we did not look at “sale” items.
For example, the Aldi in Overland Park had eggs for $1.55, while the same brand of eggs at the Aldi store in Olathe (6 miles away) sold for $.78 on the same day.
KCTV5 found a similar discrepancy in other parts of the city too.
At the Aldi on North Oak Trafficway eggs on a given day sold for $1.28, while at the Aldi in Liberty (7 miles away) sold for $.78 on the same day.
KCTV5 found great fluxuations in milk prices too.
At the Aldi in Overland Park 2-percent milk sells for $2.59 and skim for $2.31. At the Aldi in Olathe, you can save $.48 and $.63 respectively.
At the Price Chopper in the Northland on Barry Road, original Triscuits are $.10 cents cheaper, and a gallon of Price Chopper skim milk sells for $.20 less than the Price Chopper in Roeland Park.
And, at two Hy-Vee stores on the same day there were several items with a $.10 difference: the eggs, butter, Prego and mac and cheese. And, the Diet Coke was a full $.51 more at the Hy-Vee in Mission.
All of the local grocery stores refused a request for comment saying basically that they never divulge pricing strategies. So, KCTV5's Carolyn Long went searching for answers elsewhere.
The National Grocers' Associations offers three reasons why prices might vary like this from store to store:
- Different stores have different buyers and suppliers who can negotiate different prices.
- Stores often cater to their demographic. (So, if a neighborhood is predominantly young families, they might use lower prices on milk to lure them in.)
- Stores might use lower prices to match/beat competitors or clear out perishables.
It was a finding that even surprised resident grocery guru Mary Ann Woirhaye.
She maintains that if you track the weekly circulars, clip coupons, meal plan and use the latest and greatest savings apps, like IBOTTA, you don’t need to run all over town to track these random savings.
“I think convenience has a price," Woirhaye says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.