Isreal J. Barner

Isreal J. Barner. 

 (Greenwood Police Department)

GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The Greenwood Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old. 

Isreal J. Barner was last seen on Friday in the 900 block of Allendale Lake Road in Greenwood by his mother. 

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and is slender. 

He was wearing black jogging pants, a yellow and green camouflage t-shirt, a hoodie, and tennis shoes. 

If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Greenwood police at 816-537-5020 or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 816-795-1960.

