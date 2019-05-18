GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Barner has been found, according to police.
Previous coverage is below.
The Greenwood Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old.
Isreal J. Barner was last seen on Friday in the 900 block of Allendale Lake Road in Greenwood by his mother.
He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and is slender.
He was wearing black jogging pants, a yellow and green camouflage t-shirt, a hoodie, and tennis shoes.
If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Greenwood police at 816-537-5020 or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 816-795-1960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.