GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) – City officials will hold its first Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night since an excessive use of force investigation came to light at the police department.
Officials involved are being tight-lipped about the case.
The city secretary confirmed that Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson is on administrative leave.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says last month that they have an excessive use of force investigation at the department. The FBI also confirmed they’re in communication with the state on the case.
This started back in December when 28-year-old Jonathon Zicarelli walked into the Greenwood police department and admitted he tried to drown his infant daughter.
Hallgrimson and another officer responded to a freezing pond and saved the baby.
Zicarelli’s attorneys say when the officers returned to the police station Hallgrimson beat Zicarelli.
Zicarelli’s attorneys claim the cuts on his face in his mug shot from that day are from Hallgrimson.
Greenwood Mayor Levi Weaver said he couldn’t give any information due to the pending investigation.
The people in Greenwood have mixed emotions about the allegations against their police chief.
“In his position, I’m surprised but I don’t hold anything against him. I mean in other countries, that would be perfectly acceptable,” Jake Pretzl said.
“I think he needs to go through due process,” Erin Buckman said. “I definitely think he needs to be on unpaid leave. And I think there needs to be a proper investigation just like everybody has to go through.”
It’s unclear whether the police chief is being paid on his leave.
There is nothing on the agenda Tuesday night that indicates the Board of Aldermen will discuss or act on anything regarding the police department.
