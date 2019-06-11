GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The Greenwood city council will meet for the first time since the resignation of their police chief.
Greg Hallgrimson has been on administrative leave, pending an investigation into excessive use of force against a man who admitted to throwing his baby into a pond.
The city council agenda for tonight shows the acting police chief is set to present a new standard operating procedure for the department.
It could include changes to policy on body cameras and use of force.
The Board of Alderman asked the acting police chief to take a look at those policies after excessive force allegations.
The first of which happened in December. That’s when 28-year-old Jonathan Zicarelli showed up at the Greenwood Police Department saying he just tried to drown his baby in a nearby pond.
Chief Hallgrimson and another officer rushed to pond and saved the child who was floating face up in the water.
The baby was treated for hypothermia.
When the officers returned to the police station...
According to Zicarelli’s attorney, Chief Hallgrimson beat Zicarelli. The attorney says you can see the damage in Zicarelli’s mugshot.
Zicarelli’s attorney says body cam footage reveals the chief did punch Zicarelli while screaming “you deserve to die.”
KCTV5 has requested that body cam footage and was denied access to it.
The excessive force investigation is in now the hands of the FBI according the Missouri Highway Patrol and Zicarelli’s attorney.
