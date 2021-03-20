GREENE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Law enforcement in Greene County, MO are investigating after three adults were found dead inside a home on Saturday evening.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of North Farm Road 249.
A man told them that he had just killed his three family members.
After arriving around 7 p.m., authorities on scene discovered three bodies.
The man was taken into custody without incident.
Additional information will be released by the sheriff's office later this weekend.
