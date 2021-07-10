GREENE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Greene County, MO., Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 heroes.
Canine Deputy Stark passed away this weekend after emergency surgery that attempted to heal a twisted stomach and spleen.
The sheriff's office said his heart failed during the critical stages of recovery.
"During his five years of service to our community Deputy Stark was one of our hardest working canines," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "He was responsible for the apprehension of dozens of criminals, finding many missing persons, locating evidence and illegal narcotics. Most importantly, Deputy Stark was an ambassador for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement. "
Stark was featured on the show LIVE PD when it filmed some episodes in the country.
