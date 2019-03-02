OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters were battling a fire at an apartment complex in Overland Park on Saturday evening.
The section of the Greenbrier Apartments and Townhomes that caught fire is in the 8300 block of Antioch Road. The complex is across from Shawnee Mission West High School.
Seven apartment units caught fire just before 5 p.m.
Crews located the fire in the attic, which was rapidly spreading. They used defensive and offensive measures, and also had a crew outside on the south side of the building to keep it from spreading to the neighboring building.
It took more than an hour to get the fire under control. By 8 p.m., crews were still there putting out hot spots.
According to Johnson County MedAct, no one was injured in the two-alarm fire. The fire department said all residents were safely evacuated.
A real estate agent for the apartment complex told KCTV5 News that a young couple had just started moving into one of the apartments today. They believed that's where the fire started at. They said the couple had gone out to the store when the fire started.
The fire was contained to the one building and it has serious fire, water, and smoke damage.
The Red Cross is helping residents who need some place to stay.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Antioch Road was temporarily shut down in the area due to the fire.
