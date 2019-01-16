MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- After nearly six years, the agreement between Jackson County and the Great Plains SPCA to run the county’s animal shelter is over.
In a post on the group’s website Wednesday, leaders with Great Plains SPCA said the county had been notified that the group was ending its management of the Jackson County Regional Animal Shelter.
The group also said they would be closing its public veterinary clinic in Merriam, Kansas. Both moves are set to go into effect February 1.
The post noted that while Great Plains intended to provide “exceptional care to animals throughout the community,” the two services just could not sustain themselves financially.
Following the closures, Great Plains leaders said they hoped to refocus their efforts on the core business at the organization’s Merriam shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.