MISSOURI (KCTV) --- U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) is requesting the Internal Revenue Service to delay the tax filing deadline for those impacted by recent flooding of the Missouri River.
“Folks in Northwest Missouri affected by the flooding are hurting and have many more pressing issues to deal with as they start the recovery process,” Graves wrote in the letter. “While we wait for a federal disaster declaration, giving them an extension on filing their taxes or delaying any late-filing penalty would help ease the burden. I hope the IRS will recognize the extenuating circumstances my constituents are facing.”
Graves said he sent the letter after talking with tax-preparers in the area.
Communities along the Missouri River, including Craig, Parkville, Atchison and St. Joseph, sustained damage due to the river flooding.
