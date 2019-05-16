KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today was a perfect day for hitting the open road and getting out on the motorcycle or taking care of the tall grass in your yard.
However, those two springtime staples don’t mix.
Grass clippings on roadways can not only clog storm drains, but they are also a preventable danger for motorcyclists.
The clippings can create a slippery surface that could cause a motorcyclist to crash.
If blown onto streets or highways, tiny blades of grass can cause big problems for motorcycle riders whether they are on a cruiser or sportbike.
“You don't think about your grass clippings being something that could cause somebody to just slide right out,” said Jay Aresix with the KC Sportbikes Society.
Grass clippings have been linked to motorcycle crashes around the country. In some of them, riders died.
“I don't know if you've ever tried to stop a car really fast on that,” said Jason Ronefever, also with the KC Sportbikes Society. “It's like black ice. It will make you slide.”
“If it’s on the road, you need to steer completely clear of it,” Aresix said.
Motorcyclists say grass, sand, gravel, potholes and even roadkill can cause close calls. Even a possum caused a near wipeout.
One Pennsylvania State Senator, Camera Bartolotta, is proposing legislation to prohibit grass clippings on roadways there, calling it an “easy, common sense solution to a deadly problem.”
Offenders could be fined from $50 to $300 for a first offense.
“You make several passes to mow your lawn,” Aresix said. “Just make one final pass to blow your clippings right back into your yard.”
“It's protecting motorcyclists,” Ronefever said. “It's protecting bicyclists who use the roads. It's not just motorcycles.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. So, with warmer weather, drivers are reminded to be alert and share the road.
