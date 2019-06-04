Generic police lights
(KCTV)

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after woman was shot several times during an attempted purse snatching early Monday morning.

Officers were called about 4 a.m. to a reported shooting near 15th Street and Jones Avenue.

Investigators say a 62-year-old woman was approached by four men who attempted to take her purse. During a struggle for the purse, the woman was shot several times.

The suspects left in a dark color car.

The victim is expected to survey.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

