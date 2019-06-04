GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after woman was shot several times during an attempted purse snatching early Monday morning.
Officers were called about 4 a.m. to a reported shooting near 15th Street and Jones Avenue.
Investigators say a 62-year-old woman was approached by four men who attempted to take her purse. During a struggle for the purse, the woman was shot several times.
The suspects left in a dark color car.
The victim is expected to survey.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.